Boston Partners Lowers Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317,574 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.27% of Aegion worth $29,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aegion by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Aegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEGN stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Aegion Co. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

