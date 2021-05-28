Boston Partners Makes New $24.98 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 271,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,979,000. Boston Partners owned 0.72% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH opened at $108.38 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,852.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

