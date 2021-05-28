Boston Partners Makes New $24.98 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 271,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,979,000. Boston Partners owned 0.72% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MTH opened at $108.38 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41.
Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.
In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,852.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
