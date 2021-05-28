Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,533,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,834,000. Boston Partners owned 2.58% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

KOS opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

