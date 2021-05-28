Boston Partners Purchases 212,833 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Boston Partners grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.77% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $35,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $17,357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $80,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,475,447 shares of company stock worth $91,180,027 and sold 537,826 shares worth $32,694,804. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

