Boston Partners Purchases 746,768 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 171.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.26% of Callaway Golf worth $31,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,648 shares of company stock worth $2,787,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

