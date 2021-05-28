Boston Partners Raises Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,240 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.77% of Umpqua worth $30,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.07 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.