Boston Partners Sells 10,449 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Boston Partners reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.58% of First American Financial worth $36,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,782 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

