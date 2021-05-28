Boston Partners Sells 254,636 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,636 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.99% of TTEC worth $46,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC opened at $108.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

