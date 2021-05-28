Boston Partners Sells 25,872 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.08% of Harsco worth $28,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.