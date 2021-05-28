Boston Partners Sells 28,172 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Partners cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,172 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.59% of Starwood Property Trust worth $41,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.13 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

