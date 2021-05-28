Boston Partners Sells 379,461 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,461 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.03% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $30,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of COOP opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

