Boston Partners Sells 46,090 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.43% of Steven Madden worth $44,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

