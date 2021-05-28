Boston Partners Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,004,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,375,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.74% of Valley National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.