Bridge Oracle Trading Down 38.8% Over Last Week (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $60.15 million and $2.49 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00059301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00318325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00032249 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

