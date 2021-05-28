Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,026 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.