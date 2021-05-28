Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,560 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,022,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.27.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.