Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

