Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

ETSY stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

