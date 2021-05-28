Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 817.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,126 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,399,040.00. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,871,231. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $32.52 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

