Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

CLX opened at $176.48 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.05 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

