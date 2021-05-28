Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.08. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.