Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,702,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,916,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,757,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 132,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

