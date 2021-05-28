Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,075 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

CINF stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

