Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,919 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

