Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 17.68% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QPX opened at $26.49 on Friday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57.

