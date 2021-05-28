Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.