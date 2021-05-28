Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 201,933 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 270,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 185,688 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

