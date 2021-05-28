Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,292 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $30.68.

