Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,437 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $252.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

