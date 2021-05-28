Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,828 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

ENB stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

