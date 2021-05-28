Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,858 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $19.53.

