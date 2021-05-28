Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

Shares of JPM opened at $164.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $497.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

