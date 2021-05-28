Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 1,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

