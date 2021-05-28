Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,501,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,355.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,037.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $811.21 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,492.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,602.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

