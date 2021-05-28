Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

