Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $272.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,169. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

