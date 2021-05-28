Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $329.98. The company had a trading volume of 324,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.53 and a 200-day moving average of $282.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total transaction of $11,713,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

