Coerente Capital Management Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,279,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,378.23 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,317.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,206.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.