Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,738 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

