Colonial Trust Advisors Buys New Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

