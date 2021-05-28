Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

