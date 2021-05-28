Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $355.83 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.95.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

