Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $1.14 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $565,086,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

