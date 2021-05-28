Commercial Metals to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock worth $3,528,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

