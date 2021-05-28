CONTRACOIN (CTCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $100,540.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $100,540.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00082184 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,884,050 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

