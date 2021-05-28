Cormark Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.44. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.41.

TD opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

