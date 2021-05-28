Crown (CRW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,776.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $5,776.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,541.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.01930119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00470350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004544 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,272,493 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

