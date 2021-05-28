D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 14,962 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

