D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 5,754 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $267.07 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.11 and a 200-day moving average of $264.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,707 shares of company stock valued at $288,620,943 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

