D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,793 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

